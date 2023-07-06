×
Drake Says This Childish Gambino Hit Is ‘Overrated & Over Awarded’

The diss is seemingly in response to an April interview Donald Glover had with GQ.

Drake, Coachella
Drake performs onstage during day 3 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/GI

Drake is firing back at Childish Gambino — albeit subtly.

During the rapper’s It’s All a Blur tour kickoff with 21 Savage at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday night (July 5), a series of headlines scrolled across the stage screens as Drizzy fittingly performed “Headlines.”

Among one of the news lines captured by a fan on TikTok read: “The overrated and over awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.”

The blow at Donald Glover’s 2018 Childish Gambino hit actually has some truth to it. The headline seemingly came in response to an interview Glover had with GQ back in April, where the artist revealed that “This Is America” started out as a joke and, yes, a Drake diss track.

“I had the idea three years before,” he says in a video interview with GQ. “I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he’s like, ‘I really want to do that.’ The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”

Watch the TikTok featuring Drake’s “Headlines” performance below.

Drake called This Is America “overrated and overawarded” after Childish Gambino said it was originally a Drake diss. This was at the first show of his tour in Chicago #drake #donaldglover #rapbeef #hiphop #raptok

