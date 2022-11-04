Drake Eulogizes Migos‘ Takeoff: ’We Love You and I Appreciate the Memories’

The hip-hop world is reeling from the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed during an early morning shooting on Tuesday in Houston. And while police are still on the hunt for the shooter in the incident, Drake took a few moments on the night of the album release for his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss to eulogize his fallen comrade.

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff — a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake said in the open of his Table For One show on Drizzy’s Sound42 SiriusXM channel on Thursday night.

The OVO boss nodded to the remix of the Migos 2013 debut single, “Versace,” that he was featured on as the origin story of their close connection before emotionally diving deeper into their bond. “And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family,” he said. “So, our deepest condolences — tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball), 28 was killed after suffering gunshot wounds to the head and torso early Tuesday at downtown Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling while hanging with uncle and Migos bandmate Quavo when investigators say shots rang out during an afterparty. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other victims — a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female — checked themselves into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At press time police had not yet announced a suspect in the case.

In his eulogy, Drake encouraged everyone to “lock into” a mindset of honoring life as he became the latest in a long list of fellow musicians paying homage to the man considered by many to be the musical heartbeat of the Atlanta-bred trio. “It’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance,” Drake said. “It’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week. And it’s tough to even talk about, I don’t even know how to really — I don’t have the words, I feel like I’m rambling, but, yeah… Again, our deepest condolences from the family. We love you, and I appreciate the memories, appreciate the memories.”

The tribute came two days after Drake posted a picture of him on stage with Takeoff, writing, “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now rest easy space man Take 🚀.”

Charlamagne Tha God also had thoughtful words for Takeoff during an episode of his Comedy Central talk show Hell of a Week, where he took a minute to give the MC his flowers while noting that he was much more than just a rapper. “He was a rapper but that man is a human, and a son, and a nephew, and a friend and we’re mourning the fact that we won’t ever get any more new music from Takeoff, but his family is mourning the fact they won’t see Takeoff at Thanksgiving this year,” Charlamagne said. “Rest in power, king.”

Listen to Drake and Charlamagne below.