Drake & Central Cee Link Up for ‘On The Radar’ Freestyle: Watch

Drake and Central Cee dropped some heat together on their highly anticipated On The Radar freestyle Friday (July 21).

“‘Cause we know some demon guys with jealous and evil eyes/ You know that’s how Jesus died, you know that’s how Julius Caesar died,” Drizzy rapped during the first verse before Cench came in the second half and rapped, “Why you swearing to God? You don’t even believe in Christ.”

The two have been linked since 2021, when Central was the face of Drake’s Nike x Nocta collection in 2021. The Canadian rapper brought out the West London MC to perform his hit “Doja” during his private concert in St. Barts last December. The following month, Central made a cameo in Drake’s “Jumbotron Sh– Poppin” music video. Earlier this week, Drake gave a shoutout to his “twin” Central during an NYC stop of his It’s All A Blur tour.

“A little exercise on a off day…me and Cench @ontheradarradio loading,” Drake wrote Thursday on Instagram underneath their promo photo.

Power 105.1 radio personality Gabe P hosts On the Radar, a New York-based platform that has interviews and freestyles featuring the hottest up-and-coming rappers and especially spotlighted artists coming out of New York’s drill scene.

Ice Spice included her On The Radar freestyle — which she recorded in May 2022 — on the deluxe version of her Like..? EP, which was also released today.

Watch their On The Radar freestyle below.