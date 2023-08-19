Drake Impressively Catches Copy of His Poetry Book Hurled by Fan at S.F. Concert: Watch

Drake showed off his lightning-quick reflexes during the Bay Area stop of his It’s All a Blur Tour.

On Friday (Aug. 18), during his first of two concerts at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the 36-year-old rap superstar effortlessly avoided being struck in the head by a copy of his new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.

In a fan-captured video from the show, Drizzy is seen impressively catching the all-blue paperback book, which he wrote alongside his friend and songwriting collaborator Kenza Samir. After the save, the Toronto MC was quick to point out the person who hurled the book.

“You lucky I’m quick. Would’ve had to beat your a– if that hit me in the face,” Drake sternly told the fan.

Titles Ruin Everything, a book of lyrics, poems and one-liners, dropped earlier this summer through the “Rich Flex” rapper’s merchandise store drakerelated.com and other select retailers, including publisher Phaidon.

Drake isn’t a stranger to random objects being thrown at him during live performances. In recent months, the artist has fended off everything from bras and vapes to cell phones. He’s the latest victim of a dangerous trend in which musicians are being struck by random items at concerts. Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Kelsea Ballerini are among the slew of artists who have recently had their shows interrupted by the launching of various items, including a phone, sex toy and bracelet, respectively.

Drake will be on the road with his joint It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage through early October, visiting U.S. and Canadian arenas before closing out with a final show in Columbus, Ohio. The trek marks Drake’s first North American tour in five years, following 2018’s Drake & The Three Migos Tour. In 2019, he toured through Europe with support from recently imprisoned rapper Tory Lanez and Radio 1 DJ Tiffany Calver.