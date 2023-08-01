×
Drake Cancels Memphis Show With 21 Savage Over Production Issues After Previously Postponing It

Drizzy's team told FedEx Forum officials that it was "logistically impossible" to mount show in venue that was originally slated for tour kick-off.

Drake
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on Dec. 9, 2022 in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake was originally scheduled to kick-off of his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage at the FedExForum in Memphis on June 29. That gig was postponed just days before and now the rescheduled show has been canceled with just a few days notice.

Drake was set to play the Forum on Aug. 6, but the Ticketmaster site now lists the show as canceled with no explanation other than “the event organizer has had to cancel your event.” According to the Commercial-Appeal, Drake’s team told the venue that, “Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th. Unfortunately, the show in cancelled.”

At press time a spokesperson for Drake had not returned Billboard‘s request for further comment on the show cancelation.

Fans who already bought tickets for the sold-out show ill get automatic refunds to the original method of payment, typically within 30 days.

Drake and 21 Savage are slated to play the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight (Aug. 1) and the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday (Aug. 4); that show was recently pushed back one day, also citing the size of the production. The Memphis show is no longer listed on Drake’s official site.

USA Today noted that the headliner — whose dad, Dennis Graham, is from Memphis — still came to the city to visit his kin and receive an honorary key to Shelby County last week at a restaurant/nightclub called Railgarten.

