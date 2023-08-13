Drake Asks L.A. Crowd to ‘Keep Your Bras On’ Out of Respect for His Son’s First Show

Drake had a simple request for fans at his Los Angeles-area concert on Saturday (Aug. 12): “Y’all keep your bras on.”

While visiting the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., as part of his It’s All a Blur Tour, the 36-year-old Toronto MC asked concertgoers to keep things innocent out of respect for his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, who was in attendance.

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about t—ies tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time,” Drake told the audience. “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”

Bra-throwing has become a regular occurrence on Drake’s recent tour, which launched in early July at Chicago’s United Center. During his July 21 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the “Rich Flex” rapper was taken aback after discovering a large brassiere onstage.

“36G?” he excitedly said while inspecting the undergarment. “Locate this woman immediately.”

The person who threw the bra was, indeed, located and identified as TikToker Veronica Correia. (She later received an offer to appear in Playboy.)

Prior to Saturday’s Kia Forum show, his first of four at the venue, Drake carved out some time from his busy schedule to share an intimate moment with his son. Drizzy took to social media that afternoon to post a cute photo of himself working on Adonis’ braided hair.

“Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy,” Drake captioned a photo gallery on Instagram, quoting former NBA star Allen Iverson.