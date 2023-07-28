Drake Reveals He Bought Tupac Shakur’s Crown Ring in Hip-Hop Auction

Drake took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday night (July 27) to show off his historic new purchase: Tupac Shakur‘s self-designed gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring.

In the photo, the rapper has the ring on his index finger, with the sparkling gems on full display. See his Story before it disappears here.

Worn during Tupac’s final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996, the ring was on auctioned this week at Sotheby’s from Yaasmyn Fula, the late legend’s godmother. The inscription ‘Pac & Dada 1996’ is engraved on the band, referencing Tupac’s engagement to Kidada Jones. Sotheby’s confirmed on Friday (July 28) that Drake purchased the ring for a whopping $1.01 million.

A gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring, designed and worn by the late US rapper Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance in 1996, is displayed during a press preview at Sotheby’s in New York City on July 20, 2023. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been an exciting year for Drake, as he kicked off his highly anticipated It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage earlier this month at Chicago’s United Center. The tour is the “Jimmy Cooks” artist’s first since his 2018 trek, Aubrey & the Three Amigos. As the title suggests, the It’s All a Blur Tour is “a celebration of the last decade.”

Since Drake’s last tour, he’s released several new albums, including Her Loss with tourmate 21 Savage, which dropped in November. The set debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him his 12th topper on the all-genre tally. Honestly, Nevermind arrived just months earlier in June 2022 (No. 1 peak), and Certified Lover Boy in September 2021 (No. 1 for five weeks).