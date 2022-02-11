Drake Bets More Than $1.25 Million on 2022 Super Bowl: See a Breakdown of His Wagers

Drake is pushing all-in on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. The Toronto native revealed his seven-figure wagers on Sunday’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl LVI in an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb. 10), detailing three massive bets he’s put down on the home team.

According to the post, Drizzy is betting more than $1.25 million, which is a huge amount by any standard, but just a drop in the bucket compared to the estimated $7.6 billion that will be wagered on the contest between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bitcoin bets break down to $472,364 for the Rams to win outright (which would pay out $713,244), $393,636 on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to put up more than 62.5 receiving yards (for a potential $712,457 payout) and $393,636 on Beckham scoring a touchdown (possible payout: $846,288).

If he scores on all three he’s looking at a potential $2.3 million payday. And it looks like the “Way 2 Sexy” MC isn’t leaving anything to chance. The post also included a photo of a pair of gold and royal blue Rams receiver gloves and the caption, “All bets are in on the family.”

Not all his fellow MCs agreed with Drake’s wagers. Compton, California native YG posted a series fuming mad face emoji, while Canton, Ohio-bred Trippie Redd — whose hometown is the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — commented, “Ohio or nothing [sleepy face emoji, tipping hand emoji].” Comedian Jay Pharoah added “Whose HOUSE??????” with two sheep, four hands up and three flexed arm emoji, while DJ Tiesto said “Easy money [two fire, two money bag emoji].”

One person who did agree, though, was OBJ himself, who wrote, “It’s time,” along with okay, praying hands and market ticker emoji. The two men have a history, with OBJ making a cameo in the video for Drake’s 2020 “Laugh Now, Cry Later” alongside fellow athletes Kevin Durant and Marshawn Lynch. As for why Drake bet big on crypto, maybe OBJ has been talking to him about that too, since the NFL star revealed in November that he was taking his whole year’s salary from the team in Bitcoin.

Best case scenario for the Rams’ Queen City opponents? That the so-called “Drake Curse” — which for years tied the rapper’s support of teams to losing results — will be re-booted after it was seemingly broken in June 2019 when his Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Super Bowl LVI will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC.

