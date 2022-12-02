Drake’s Apollo Concerts Pushed Back to 2023

After previously postponing his performance at New York City’s Apollo Theatre to mourn the death of Takeoff last month, Drake’s concerts have been pushed back again to January 2023, according to SiriusXM.

Originally slated for next Wednesday and Thursday night (Dec. 6-7), Drake’s forthcoming shows will now arrive Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, Billboard has confirmed.

According to a statement credited to Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42, production issues derailed Drake’s NYC shows. “We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve,” the statement reads. “With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control.” The statement also said that “these upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world-famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world-class production.”

The news comes on the heels of Drake being crowned Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Artist of 2022 on the strength of his chart-topping effort Honestly, Nevermind. The dance-laden album spawned eight Billboard Hot 100 entries, including “Massive,” “Texts Go Green” and his first Hot Dance/Electronic Songs No. 1 “Falling Back.” The album also handed him another Hot 100 No. 1 in “Jimmy Cooks,” alongside his new rap tag-partner 21 Savage.

The record ushered in the twosome’s unexpected collaborative album Her Loss, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 last month.