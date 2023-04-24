Drake Adds a Dozen Dates to 2023 ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour

Drake announced a dozen new dates for his upcoming It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage on Monday morning (April 24). The Live Nation-produced outing has added fourth shows in Inglewood and Brooklyn and second gigs in Glendale and Nashville.

The rapper also announced new dates in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin and Charlotte, as well as announcing a new pair of back-to-back shows in his hometown of Toronto to close out the now 54-date tour at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 5 and 7.

In the meantime, some dates have also shifted around. The New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta dates — which were originally slated to take place between June 16 and July 2 will be rescheduled to take place between Sept. 14 and Oct. 2.

The All a Blur tour is Drake’s first headline run since the 2018 Aubrey & the Three Migos tour. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale beginning with Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning Wednesday (April 26) at 12 p.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time on Thursday (April 27) for Cash App and Thursday at 10 a.m. local time for the Sprite presale, which runs through 10 p.m. that day; click here for more presale information. Tickets for rescheduled dates will not be included in either presale or the general onsale.

See the full list of Drake It’s All a Blur 2023 tour dates below:

June 29 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

July 1 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 8 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

August 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

August 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

August 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 8 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +

Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +

Sept. 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +

Sept. 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +

Sept. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +

Sept. 28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center +

Sept. 29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center +

Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

* 21 Savage not on this date.

+ Rescheduled dates.

New dates are bolded.