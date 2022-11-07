What’s Your Favorite Song on Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’? Vote!

Drake and 21 Savage finally unleashed their joint album, HER LOSS, on Friday (Nov. 4) after a week’s delay, and the album did not disappoint.

The 16-track LP marks Drizzy’s second collaborative project, following his cult-favorite 2015 mixtape alongside Atlanta-made powerhouse Future, What a Time to Be Alive. HER LOSS is 21 Savage’s fourth collaborative project. He released three others alongside Metro Boomin, one of which included the Migos rapper, Offset.

The album features a mix of heated verses full of impressive bars, scathing disses and more. We want to know which of the project’s tracks tops the list for you. Let us know by voting below.