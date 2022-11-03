Drake & 21 Savage Unveiled the ‘Her Loss’ Album Cover … Or Did They?

Drake and 21 Savage just revealed the cover artwork for their upcoming joint album Her Loss … maybe?The two rappers debuted the cover — a portrait of model Qui Yasuka, or Suki Baby — on Instagram Wednesday night (Nov. 2), though it could actually be just another fake piece of promo for the record.

Confused? Join the club. Drake and 21 Savage have spent the past few days hyping their album, slated to drop Friday (Nov. 4) after a one-week delay, by trolling fans and the media with everything from a faux Vogue cover to an imitation “interview” with Howard Stern. They even recreated the set of NPR’s hit Tiny Desk series and filmed a counterfeit introduction, pretending like they were about to perform live, acoustic versions of their music — which NPR afterward confirmed never actually happened.

Now, they may have continued their prankster antics with the Her Loss artwork. The supposed cover features a photo taken by Paris Aden, a headshot of Yasuka with multicolor eyelashes, a Chanel earring and a small Band-Aid taped under her right eye. A white “Parental Advisory” label sits at the bottom right corner of the photo.

“Her Loss 🦉🔪 Front Cover,” Drake captioned the photo, which 21 Savage also shared in a separate post on his account.

The two hip-hop titans first announced Her Loss in late October via their music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” their No. 1 single off Drizzy’s June album Honestly, Nevermind. Savage was the only guest artist on the record, and has previously collaborated with Drake on songs such as “Knife Talk” in 2021, “Mr. Right Now” in 2020 and “Sneakin’” in 2016.

Just a few days after the initial album news, however, the pair announced that Her Loss would drop Nov. 4 instead of its original release date of Oct. 28. This was because producer Noah “40” Shebib had caught COVID-19, delaying the mixing and mastering process of the record, according to a statement posted on Drake’s Instagram story.

See Drake and 21 Savage’s (possibly fake) Her Loss album cover reveal below: