Drake & 21 Savage Unveil ‘Her Loss’ Track List

The arrival of Drake and 21 Savage‘s collaborative studio album, Her Loss, is imminent. And to prove it, the rappers both shared the official track list for their joint project on Thursday (Nov. 3).

Just hours after sharing the album’s possible cover art, which features a portrait photo of model Qui Yasuka, or Suki Baby, the pair took to their respective Instagram accounts to share what appears to be the back cover of the album, along with the album’s list of tracks.

The songs on Her Loss include “Rich Flex,” “Major Distribution,” “On BS,” “BACKOUTSIDEBOYZ,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Spin Bout U,” “Hours in Silence,” “Treacherous Twins,” “Circo Loco,” P—y & Millions,” “Broke Boys,” “Middle of the Ocean,” “Jumbotron S–t Poppin,” “More M’s”, “3 AM on Glenwood” and “I Guess It’s F–k Me.” The 16-track LP is entirely executive produced by Drake and 21 Savage. The project will be released through Drake’s OVO and Savage’s Slaughter Gang Entertainment labels.

The track list for Her Loss arrives after a series of hilarious promotional shenanigans from the two rappers that saw them troll fans with a fake cover of Vogue magazine as well as a fake NPR Tiny Desk concert and spoofed interview on The Howard Stern Show.

The hip-hop giants first announced that Her Loss was coming in late October in the music video for their joint track “Jimmy Cooks,” their No. 1 single off Drizzy’s June album Honestly, Nevermind. After a week delay, Her Loss is set to arrive first thing Friday.

See the full track list for Her Loss below.