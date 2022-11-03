×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Drake & 21 Savage Unveil ‘Her Loss’ Track List

The list of songs arrives hours after the pair shared the album's purported cover art.

Drake 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

The arrival of Drake and 21 Savage‘s collaborative studio album, Her Loss, is imminent. And to prove it, the rappers both shared the official track list for their joint project on Thursday (Nov. 3).

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

21 Savage

Drake

See latest videos, charts and news

Just hours after sharing the album’s possible cover art, which features a portrait photo of model Qui Yasuka, or Suki Baby, the pair took to their respective Instagram accounts to share what appears to be the back cover of the album, along with the album’s list of tracks.

Related

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Expecting 11th Baby, Second with Alyssa Scott

The songs on Her Loss include “Rich Flex,” “Major Distribution,” “On BS,” “BACKOUTSIDEBOYZ,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Spin Bout U,” “Hours in Silence,” “Treacherous Twins,” “Circo Loco,” P—y & Millions,” “Broke Boys,” “Middle of the Ocean,” “Jumbotron S–t Poppin,” “More M’s”, “3 AM on Glenwood” and “I Guess It’s F–k Me.” The 16-track LP is entirely executive produced by Drake and 21 Savage. The project will be released through Drake’s OVO and Savage’s Slaughter Gang Entertainment labels.

The track list for Her Loss arrives after a series of hilarious promotional shenanigans from the two rappers that saw them troll fans with a fake cover of Vogue magazine as well as a fake NPR Tiny Desk concert and spoofed interview on The Howard Stern Show.

The hip-hop giants first announced that Her Loss was coming in late October in the music video for their joint track “Jimmy Cooks,” their No. 1 single off Drizzy’s June album Honestly, Nevermind. After a week delay, Her Loss is set to arrive first thing Friday.

See the full track list for Her Loss below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad