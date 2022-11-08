Drake and 21 Savage Keep Phony Promo Tour Rolling With Faux ‘COLORS’ Performance of ‘Privileged Rappers’

Drake and 21 Savage kept their April Fools-like promo tour for joint album Her Loss by dropping a low-key video for the album’s “Privileged Rappers” in a studio faked-up to look like the one used in COLORS. It came on the heels of a deepfake Howard Stern “interview” that the legendary SiriusXM host raved about on his show, as well as a never-happened NPR Tiny Desk concert and a totally fictitious Vogue magazine cover.

The pair also didn’t appear on Saturday Night Live together, in a clip for “On BS” introduced by actor Michael B. Jordan. “Privileged Rappers on @colorsxstudios,” Drake captioned the his tease of the performance with the Colors Studio account commenting, “Wait…hold up” alongside a side-eye emoji. In the two-minute clip the rappers perform the low-key track from inside an all-gold room, with Drake rocking cornrows and a wheat-colored leather Duster.

On Monday (Nov. 7), Stern reacted to the deepfake interview during his show, joking, “Whenever I have to visit my mother, I wish I could do this… “Drake did such a good job that news outlets are reporting on it as if it’s real, and that’s sort of the weird thing about our lives now,” Stern said before playing a clip from Good Day Atlanta, in which the two reporters discussed Drizzy’s comments on settling down and marriage.

“We have enough material from all the shows we’ve done, we could do a whole show like that,” Stern said. “How great is that?” Drake postponed his planned show at Harlem’s Apollo — his first date since the release of Her Loss — to mourn the death of Migos’ Takeoff. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” the superstar wrote on his Instagram Stories beneath an updated poster announcing the new dates of Dec. 6 and 7. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

Check out the video below.