Drake & 21 Savage Delay ‘Her Loss’ Joint Album Release

Due to producer Noah "40" Shebib getting COVID, the project will now arrive Nov. 4 instead of its planned Friday release.

21 Savage and Drake
21 Savage and Drake onstage during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

October’s Very Own is shifting to November.

Drake took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday night (Oct. 26) to announce that his joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, will now arrive next week instead of this Friday as planned.

The rapper revealed that his go-to producer Noah “40” Shebib got COVID, so the mixing and mastering of the album has been delayed.

“Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up,” Drake’s message revealed. “NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon.” He wrapped the note with a devil and rose emoji.

21 Savage shared the same message to his Instagram Story.

OVO Sound also shared the news, tweeting the new 11/4 release date for Her Loss along with the Friday release of DVSN’s Working On My Karma.

Drake and 21 Savage only announced the album on Saturday, with the news tucked into a new music video for their “Jimmy Cooks” collab from Drake’s most recent project, Honestly, Nevermind. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the end of June, as the album also started atop the Billboard 200.

Drake and 21 Savage have become frequent collaborators over the years, previously teaming up for “Knife Talk” from Drizzy’s Certified Lover Boy last year, “Mr. Right Now” from 21 Savage’s Savage Mode II collab album with Metro Boomin in 2020, Drake’s stand-alone release “Sneakin'” in 2016 and more.

