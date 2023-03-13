Drake Is Touring for the First Time in Five Years & He’s Bringing 21 Savage Along

He’s going “Back on the Road.” Drake announced his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage on Monday (March 13). The North American trek will kick off June 16 in New Orleans, and consists of 29 dates in arenas criss-crossing the country, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Montreal and more, before wrapping on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Ariz.

The tour is the “Jimmy Cooks” artist’s first since his 2018 trek, Aubrey & the Three Amigos. According to the press release, as the title suggests, the It’s All a Blur Tour is “a celebration of the last decade.”

This idea is reflected in a video Drake posted to his Instagram account announcing the trek. The visual kicks off with a young, smiling Drake walking, looking hopeful. As it progresses, the video focuses on a billboard that reads “STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM.” From there, the visual shows clips of him performing as a younger man, before cutting to him working his magic in front of ever-growing crowds. There are also scenes of Drake cradling and bottle-feeding infant son Adonis — who was born in 2017 — hopping on a private jet, and more. The video ends with the name of the tour in black text on a yellow background.

Since Drake’s last tour, he’s released several new albums, including Her Loss with tourmate 21 Savage, which dropped in November. The set debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him his 12th topper on the all-genre tally. Honestly, Nevermind arrived just months earlier in June 2022 (No. 1 peak), and Certified Lover Boy in September 2021 (No. 1 for five weeks).

Tickets for the It’s All a Blur Tour, which is produced by Live Nation, will go on presale first with the Cash App Card on Wednesday (March 15) and Sprite on Thursday (March 16). General onsale kicks off Friday (March 17) at noon local time on DrakeRelated.com.

Check out Drake’s tour announcement video, and see the full It’s All a Blur Tour dates below: