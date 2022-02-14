Dr. Dre Talks Super Bowl Halftime, Eminem’s Knee and the NFL’s ‘Minor’ Changes

Dr. Dre performs during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

The Super Bowl is done and dusted for another year, the Rams have earned their hangovers, and the halftime performers can walk about feeling like winners.

This year’s epic entertainment slot lit-up social media, as hip-hop heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and special guests got the SoFi Stadium bouncing.

Speaking to TMZ the day after, Dre addressed some of the rumors surrounding the spectacular 15-minute showcase, and just what the NFL had approved (and what was axed).

“There were a few things that we had to change, but it was like really minor things,” the legendary producer, rapper and N.W.A founding member told the news title.

Many who watched the spectacle are talking up Eminem’s decision to take a knee during his rendition of “Lose Yourself,” an apparent gesture of solidarity to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

A report had claimed the move was in defiance of the NFL, though the league has since denied it.

Dre explained, “Em taking a knee, that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that.”

The NFL did have problems with some of the lyrical content. Lamar had to remove references to L.A. gangs, but, notes Dre, it was “no big deal, we get it.”

All in all, he recounted, the performers “were professional, everybody was on time and everybody really felt the magnitude of what this was.” As far as experiences go, this one was “fantastic.”

The party rumbled on all night at Dre’s mansion. Among the guests was actor Don Cheadle, and Blige, who was in the mood for making music.

“She was playing me samples, and we were just vibing out, because we’re talking about working together on her next project,” Dre explained. “We were downstairs (in the studio) having a ton of fun. Just listening to samples and music.”

For the record, the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, beating Cincinnati Bengals by the scoreline 23-20.