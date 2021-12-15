Dr. Dre’s ‘Stolen Phone’ Loaded With Unreleased Music Part of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Storyline

The new update for Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract — which dropped on Wednesday (Dec. 15) — expands the legendary game’s storyline to incorporate hip-hop icon Dr. Dre. The latest wrinkle of the story has players working with Franklin to form the “celebrity solutions” agency F. Clinton and Partner, with Dre serving as their first client.

Explore Explore Dr. Dre See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

And the stakes could not be higher. Players are tasked with helping to track down his snatched phone, which, of course, contains some new, unreleased tracks from the rap icon. “On the streets of Los Santos, Dr. Dre’s stolen phone is the talk of the town — word is the device is loaded with never-before-heard music from Dr. Dre’s as-yet unreleased work, which you’ll need to track down before it leaks to the world. This could make or break your Agency, and you’ll be the one getting your hands dirty,” reads a summary from Rockstar Games.

As the investigation unfolds, players discover new songs from Dre that are premiering exclusively in the massive GTA online update. “You’ll also get a rare inside look at Dr. Dre working his magic at Record A Studios, a new music studio where you can hang with Dr. Dre and a special guest artist, kick back, and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the hit-making process,” the release continues.

In a 27-second trailer, an animated Dre laments, “my phone wasn’t lost, man, it was stolen,” as images of gun-toting mayhem unfold around him and a banging new track with a signature booming Dre track spills out under the action. According to Pitchfork, the game features six new Dre songs, including a collab with Eminem (“Gospel), as well as songs with the late Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign (“Diamond Mind”), Snoop Dogg and Anderson.Paak (“The Scenic Route”) and two Dre solo tracks, “Falling Up” and “Black Privilege”; there are reportedly no current plans to release the songs for streaming.

While Dre is slated to headline the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, he hasn’t released new music since the 2015 compilation album Compton.

Check out the trailer, including new Dre music, below.