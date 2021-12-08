Dr. Dre Set to Release New Music Through ‘Grand Theft Auto’

New music is on its way from Dr. Dre, but the rap icon isn’t exactly taking the traditional route to release it.

On Wednesday (Dec. 8), Rockstar Games announced that the “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” rapper and his music would be a key element to the brand new Grand Theft Auto playable online story “The Contract.”

“Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself,” a description of the game’s storyline reads in a statement.

Dropping Dec. 15, the online adventure promises to feature “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting lineup of artists” as well as “new weapons, vehicles, and much more.”

Turns out Snoop Dogg was the first person to tease his longtime pal’s musical return in October during an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I do know he’s in the studio. I do know he’s making great f–king music,” he said during the sit-down. “And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.” (Reps for Rockstar Games declined to comment on the remarks at the time.)

While Dr. Dre is slated to headline the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, he hasn’t released new music since the 2015 compilation album Compton.

Get a look at the trailer for “The Contract” — as well as Dr. Dre’s avatar — below.