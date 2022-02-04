Dr. Dre’s ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Tracks Are Now Available on Streaming: Listen

Dr. Dre‘s new music from Grand Theft Auto‘s playable online story, “The Contract,” has officially arrived on streaming services. The “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” rapper released all six songs from the project in full on Friday (Feb. 4), just in time for his 2022 Super Bowl appearance.

The tracks include the rapper’s previously released “Black Privilege,” “Gospel” with Eminem, “Fallin Up” with Thurz and Coco Sirai, “Diamond Mine” with Ty Dolla $ign and Nipsey Hussle, “The Scenic Route” with Rick Ross and Anderson .Paak, and “ETA” with a second appearance from .Paak as well as Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes. The music was previously available only through “The Contract.”

Dre teamed up with Rockstar Games — the video game company that produces Grand Theft Auto — to release the songs in a less than traditional way: as part of the online game’s storyline. According to the original statement first announcing the collaboration, in “The Contract,” the rapper’s tracks were stored in a misplaced phone that was later found by the wrong people in the game.

“Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself,” the game’s official description read, which promised to feature “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting lineup of artists” as well as “new weapons, vehicles, and much more.” The mission for players? Retrieve Dre’s stolen phone.

The former N.W.A member’s tracks arrived on streaming at the perfect time. On Feb. 13, Dre is slated to appear alongside protege Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It’s currently unclear if Dre’s GTA tracks will be performed at the event.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” the famed rap producer said in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Listen to to Dr. Dre’s new tracks below.