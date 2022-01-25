×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Dr. Dre Wants to Know Who Can Handle Eminem in a Rap Battle: Hip-Hop Heavyweights Weigh In

Marshall hasn't stepped into the rhyme octagon so far, but Dre primed the pump by posting Em's jaw-dropping 2020 'Godzilla' verse.

Dr Dr, Eminem
Dr Dre and Eminem attend The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on Feb. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles. Larry Busacca/GI For The Recording Academy

Plenty of hip-hop heavyweights have stepped up to do battle on the Verzuz stage over the past year, from Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane to Raekwon vs. Ghostface, series creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, Eve Vs. Trina and, most recently Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Three 6 Mafia.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Dr. Dre

Eminem

See latest videos, charts and news

But since the launch of the wildly popular pandemic must-see programming in March 2020, the one name that keeps coming up on everyone’s short list of potential unbeatable battlebots is Eminem. To date, though, Marshall Mathers hasn’t taken the bait. But Em’s longtime mentor, Dr. Dre, stoked the fires of desire on Sunday when he posted a clip of Slim Shady ripping his 100 m.p.h. finishing verse from 2020’s “Godzilla” in front of what looks like a home arcade with the taunt/message, “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!”

Related

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin Adorably Saves Dakota Johnson Sundance 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Zoom Call

Dre didn’t mention Verzuz by name, but he still managed to get Swizz fired up, with the producer/rapper weighing in with a “BUSTA!!!!!!!!!!! Let’s go,” followed by five fire emoji. It seemed like Swizz was onto something as the comments on Dre’s post were flooded with co-signs on the Busta suggestion and almost as many claiming that “nobody” can touch Em’s flow.

And though he later deleted it, T.I. also appeared to throw his mic in the ring with a raised hand emoji. Timbaland didn’t offer any suggestions, but the Verzuz co-creator was definitely into the idea, re-posting the Dre video and writing, “👀👀👀 @drdre said @eminem vz who?????? Happy Monday!!!!!!!”

Check out Dre’s post below.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad