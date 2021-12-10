Dr. Dre Pictured With ‘Divorced AF’ Balloons as Divorce From Nicole Young Is Reportedly Finalized

After 25 years of marriage to Nicole Young, Dr. Dre appears to be happily single.

In an Instagram post Thursday, music industry vet Breyon Prescott shared a photo of Dr. Dre in which the producer is pictured smiling ear-to-ear in front of balloons that spell out “DIVORCED AF.”

Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay Young $2 million in spousal support by Jan. 11. He was also responsible for her expenses and the cost of maintaining their Malibu, Calif., residence. In July, Dr. Dre was temporarily ordered to pay Young nearly $3.5 million in annual spousal support, which breaks down to almost $300,000 a month.

The January financial agreement with Young came days after it was announced that he was recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm. Just hours after news broke that he had been hospitalized, suspects targeted his $50 million Brentwood Estates mansion in an attempted burglary.

Dr. Dre and Young wed in 1996. The now-exes are parents to two adult children: son Truice and daughter Truly. Dr. Dre is also dad to four children from previous relationships: Tyra, La Tanya Danielle, Marcel and Curtis Young. His son Andre Young Jr. died in 2008 at age 20.