Doja Cat Unveils ‘Vegas’ Music Video Ahead of ‘Elvis’ Film Release: Watch

Doja Cat at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

We’re just three weeks away from the release of the highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic, and Doja Cat raised the hype on Friday (June 3) with the release of her flashy “Vegas” music video.

The previously released song, which interpolates Big Mama Thornton’s 1952 foundational rock and roll song “Hound Dog,” was the first taste of Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which is also set to feature songs from Kacey Musgraves, Maneskin, Eminem & CeeLo Green, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Tame Impala, Jazmine Sullivan, Gary Clark Jr. and many, many more.

Doja debuted the single during her Coachella performances in April, and brought out gospel singer Shonka Dukureh — who plays Thornton in the film — for the sets.

The upcoming biopic stars Austin Butler as The King, and will officially hit theaters on June 24, 2022. “The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks),” the film’s description reads. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).”

Watch Doja Cat’s “Vegas” music video below.