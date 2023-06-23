Doja Cat Announces The Scarlet Tour: See Dates

Doja Cat will embark on her first North American arena tour this fall with The Scarlet Tour, Live Nation announced Friday (June 23).

The 24-date tour will kick off on Halloween, Oct. 31, at San Francisco’s Chase Center and hit major U.S. cities before wrapping Dec. 13 at Chicago’s United Center. Special guests Ice Spice and Doechii will also join select dates.

The Scarlet Tour will utilize advance registration to make sure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by filtering out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. PT here. Once registration closes, they’ll be randomly selected to receive a code that gives them access to the pre-sales that start Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during general on-sale that starts next Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

The “Attention” singer’s tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a photo opportunity with one’s party in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

See The Scarlet Tour’s dates below.

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice