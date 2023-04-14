Doja Cat & SZA Unveil New Collaboration on ‘Kill Bill’

Doja Cat and SZA are keeping the girl power strong well into 2023 with their new collaboration, a remix of the S.O.S. hit, “Kill Bill.”

The duo initially teased the track just hours before its release, when Doja told SZA that she “did something bad.”

Doja was previously set to feature on the original version of “Shirt,” but it didn’t work out due to her emergency tonsil procedure. “She had surgery, she had to have that emergency, like, vocal cord surgery and she wasn’t ready in the time that we needed to get the song done,” SZA explained to HOT 97 at the time of S.O.S.‘s release last year. “There was a crossfire between, I think, her management and my management and they had told us it was done, but it wasn’t actually done.

“It was just a lot of confusion,” she continued, “but don’t know. I hope for the best, and I’m still, like, a major fan of her and her artistry. And I think she’s so incredible and I would love to get her on the deluxe [version].”

The duo previously worked together on their 2021 collaboration “Kiss Me More” off Doja’s Planet Her, which won the Grammy award for best pop duo/group performance, and also scored additional nominations for record of the year and song of the year.

“Kill Bill” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last December, and its parent logged 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Listen to the new cut of “Kill Bill” below.