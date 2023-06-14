Doja Cat Confirms New Single’s Title & Shares Eerie Music Video Teaser

We’re just two days away from the release of “Attention,” Doja Cat’s new single, and the teases just keep on coming. She debuted the song’s bloody cover art Tuesday (June 13) without revealing the title, then subtly confirmed it through pre-save link after initially announcing the then-unnamed track. The “Get Into It (Yuh)” rapper followed that up on Wednesday (June 14) by posting the first teaser of the track’s accompanying music video on Twitter.

The snippet shows clips of Doja strutting through a crowd of masked pedestrians, interspersed with shots of a frenzied crowd of admirers whose screams eerily distort their facial features. “Look at me, look at me/ You lookin?” Doja raps over the snippet’s intentionally muffled boom-bap-leaning beat. The teaser then concludes with the date “6.16.23” flashing across a black screen, fading from pure white to blood red. The “Tia Tamera” rapper captioned the snippet with a single blood droplet emoji.

“Attention” is expected to be the first taste of Doja’s fourth studio album, her follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her. Spawning the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles “Need to Know,” “Kiss Me More” (with SZA) and “Woman,” Planet Her became her highest charting entry on the Billboard 200 to date, topping out at No. 2.

In the time since her last studio album, the “Say So” rapper has remained musically active. Last year, she scored a top 10 hit with “Vegas,” the lead single from the Elvis soundtrack, and more recently, she guested on a remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill,” which helped lift the song to its No. 1 peak on the Hot 100.

Check out the teaser for Doja Cat’s new single here: