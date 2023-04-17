Did Doja Cat Just Unveil Her Next Album’s Track List?

Fans have been wanting new music from Doja Cat ever since the success of her 2021 album, Planet Her, and their wishes are finally coming true.

The 27-year-old superstar took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (April 17) to drop what looks like a 19-song track list for her upcoming album. Tracks include “Attention,” “Love Life,” “97,” “Wet Vagina,” “Can’t Wait” and an “unfinished” song called “Ouchies.” She has yet to confirm if the post is actually a track listing for her upcoming project.

See her Story before it disappears here. Doja’s Planet Her peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated July 10, 2021, and produced a number of long-lasting hits including “Need to Know,” “Woman,” “Ain’t S—” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”

Earlier in the day, Doja went live on Instagram, where she played one-second snippets of songs set to appear on her forthcoming rap album, tentatively titled Hellmouth, according to TMZ.

In other music news, Doja recently teamed up with her “Kiss Me More” collaborator SZA for a remix of the latter’s S.O.S. hit, “Kill Bill.” The original version of the track reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, between January and the most recently published April 15-dated chart, and its parent LP has logged 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200.