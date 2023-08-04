Doja Cat Launches New Single ‘Paint The Town Red’: Stream It Now

After kickstarting her new era with “Attention,” Doja Cat has unleashed her latest single: “Paint The Town Red.” The new single from the “Need to Know” rapper is available on all streaming and digital download platforms.

“B—h, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care I paint the town red,” the Grammy-winner raps over a subtly brassy, finger snap-laden beat. The bouncy production provides an interesting contrast to the comparatively laid-back “Attention,” which peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month.

While the title of Doja’s upcoming fourth studio album is still a mystery, she has given fans a slew of clues about the aesthetic of her new record, from the blood-stained designs of her teaser videos to the horror vibes of the official music video for “Attention.” The new record will serve as the official full-length follow-up to Planet Her, Doja’s smash third studio album, which spawned a bevy of hits including “Kiss Me More” (with SZA), “Get Into It (Yuh),” and “You Right” (with The Weeknd).

In the time since her last studio album, the “Say So” rapper has remained musically active. Last year, she scored a top ten hit with “Vegas,” the lead single from the Elvis soundtrack, and she guested on a remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill,” which helped lift the song to its No. 1 peak on the Hot 100.

Doja Cat has earned 22 entries on the Hot 100, including “Need to Know” (No. 8), “Woman” (No. 7), and the No. 1-peaking “Say So” (with Nicki Minaj). On the Billboard 200, the cross-genre star has notched three entries: 2018’s Amala (No. 138), 2019’s Hot Pink (No. 9), and 2021’s Planet Her (No. 2).

Stream “Paint The Town Red” here: