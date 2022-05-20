Doja Cat Graphically Details Tonsil Infection: ‘My Whole Throat Is F—ed Up’

It seems Doja Cat has been struggling with some medical issues this week. We know this because the rapper posted a series of graphic tweets on Thursday night (May 19) in which she ran down her struggle with a procedure she said she underwent this week on her left tonsil.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f—ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon,” Doja tweeted in the first of more than half a dozen missives describing her ordeal.

She followed up by saying that her tonsils got infected before Sunday night’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards. “I was taking f—in antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she said.

We’ll save you the gory details, but she described a procedure in which she said the doctor “poked up in dere with a needle” twice and “sucked all the juice” out of the infected area and then used a scalpel to “cut it in two places… I cried and it hurt a lot but im ok,” she wrote. When a fan said they appreciated the update but could have done without the specifics, Doja doubled-down and really let loose.

“And then all the pus and the goop and the guck was oozing,” she wrote, before unleashing a raging river of NSFW bodily fluid terms. Another fan asked if the tonsils had to be removed, again suggesting that the level of detail was maybe a bit much. “Ima try and get em removed for sure very soon,” Doja responded. At press time a spokesperson for Doja had not responded to a request for additional information on her health or whether the procedure will impact her scheduled headlining slot at Saturday’s (May 21) Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Because they care, fans also suggested she maybe lay off the vaping if she is having throat problems, with Doja promising, “Im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i don’t crave it anymore after that,” adding that she’s “too scared” to hit the vape at the moment because her throat hurts so bad. “I cried for hours. its not worth it,” she said.

In a nod to the harmful nature of vaping — Johns Hopkins has reported e-cigarettes are less harmful than regular tobacco, but they can still cause damage to your heart and lungs and are just as addictive — Doja said she has imagined “all that weird poisonous s–t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat” and decided to kick her pen to the curb.

After another fan encouraged her to just toss it, Doja said the idea “instills panic,” admitting that she’s “addicted but I’m not weak.” She said she stared at her vape on Thursday — which she’d normally hit “a thousand times a day” — and pulled on it just twice. “I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then,” she wrote.

Check out Doja’s tweets below.

