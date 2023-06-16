Doja Cat Commands ‘Attention’ With New Single: Stream It Now

She’s back! Doja Cat‘s long awaited new single “Attention” was officially released on Friday (June 16).

“Look at me, look at me/ You lookin?” she asks on the track, which arrived along with a music video that puts an eerie twist on fame.

The star announced the song on Twitter earlier in the week, posting the release date as well as the corresponding cover art featuring a bloody, upside down letter “A” — which she has since called a “placeholder.”

Leading up to the drop, Doja had been sharing some The Scarlet Letter-themed hints, tweeting back on May 24 that “scarlet was here” along with the same blood drop emoji. On June 9, the emoji made another appearance with the tweet, “scarlet’s watching.” Finally, over the weekend, she wrote, “let myself heal, scar finally sealed.”

Doja is also working on unveiling a full-length album. While she has yet to reveal a title or release date, the project would follow her 2021 breakthrough LP Planet Her, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated July 10, 2021, and produced a number of long-lasting hits including “Need to Know,” “Woman,” “Ain’t S—” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”

Listen to “Attention” in full and watch the music video below.