DJ Khaled Announces New Album ‘Til Next Time’ With New Single Feat. Lil Baby, Future & Lil Uzi Vert

For his 14th studio album, Til Next Time, DJ Khaled rolls out the red carpet for his superstar compatriots, Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert, as they’ll join the Grammy-winning producer on his new single “Supposed to Be Loved” this Friday (Aug. 11).

To kick off the countdown for Til Next Time, Khaled dropped a comical trailer featuring his two children, Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled, along with his “Queen,” Nicole Tuck Khaled. The clip opens up with Khaled draining a seemingly impossible shot on the golf course before segueing into his everyday life, including him on the beach and basketball court.

Til Next Time will serve as Khaled’s first release since the news of his partnership with Def Jam last winter. Under the deal, Khaled will also serve as the global creative consultant to Def Jam and UMG. “This new chapter marks a special time for me,” said Khaled in February. “The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high, and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner but to come back home to Def Jam.

Earlier this year, Khaled notched five Grammy nominations, most notably for his star-studded collaboration “God Did,” which featured Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy.

Check out Khaled’s album trailer for Til Next Time in the video above.