DJ Khaled Announces ‘Staying Alive’ With Drake & Lil Baby, ‘God Did’ Release Date

"Staying Alive" previews 'God Did,' the producer-mogul's thirteenth studio album.

Just over a year after the release of his star-studded Billboard 200-topping Khaled Khaled album, DJ Khaled is set to release God Did, his thirteenth studio album, on August 28.

A collaboration with Drake and Lil Baby titled “Staying Alive” will serve as the set’s lead single and arrive on streaming services this Friday (Aug. 5). The new single will be accompanied by its music video upon release.

Both Drake (“Greece” and “Popstar”) and Lil Baby (“Every Chance I Get,” “I Did It” and “Body In Motion”) appeared on Khaled’s last album, and “Staying Alive” will be the fifth time the two Grammy-winning rappers appear on a song together. Nonetheless, “Staying Alive” is the first time DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby have been on a track together. “Staying Alive” marks DJ Khaled’s first musical release of 2022 as a lead artist; he appeared as a guest on Latto’s “Big Energy” remix alongside Mariah Carey in March.

Said to be his “biggest, boldest, and best body of work to date,” God Did will continue DJ Khaled’s highly successful year. In 2022 so far, DJ Khaled has presented at the Billboard Music Awards, helped open the Academy Awards, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

DJ Khaled has earned nine top 10 titles on the Billboard 200, three of which hit No. 1 including 2016’s Grammy-nominated Major Key. The producer-mogul has also earned six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including the No. 2-peaking “Wild Thoughts” (with Rihanna & Bryson Tiller) and the No. 1-peaking “I’m The One” (with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne).

