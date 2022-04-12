DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Brings Out Jay-Z, Diddy & More

DJ Khaled got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (April 11) in Los Angeles, and it was definitely a star-studded affair. Many of the record producer’s peers and collaborators came out to celebrate outside independent record store Amoeba Music, including Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe and Teyana Taylor.

Diddy and Fat Joe both took to the podium to share some kind words about the 46-year-old Grammy winner, with Fat Joe starting off the ceremony by sharing how he and Khaled met 25 years ago. “When I met him, he made me move out of New York to Miami. When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them.”

Diddy praised his friend’s qualities and talents, saying: “You’re a pioneer; you’re an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you’re a great friend to all of us here…Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything.” When it came time for his own speech Khaled said, “I’m not a regular type of person, I’m a different type. There’s only one Khaled… I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everyone. God put me on earth to be a light.” He continued: “The room can be pitch dark and when I walk in it’s bright. When it’s dark I’m the light and when it’s the light I’m a brighter light… So I want everyone to take this star light and know that this is forever and this is for all of us… That’s why I always say we’re the best and scream and keep going because it’s not just me, it’s we.”

Khaled’s star is the 2,719th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961. The guest of honor wore a bright orange suit with matching sunglasses and shoes for the occasion, posing with friends, his wife Nicole and sons Asahd and Aalam. He also took the occasion to show off his collaboration with Jordan, the We The Best collection, by decorating his star with a few pairs of the sneakers he designed.

Khaled shared many photos and videos from the ceremony on his Instagram, including a video of him getting an extra-long handshake from Jay-Z.

Check out photos from the ceremony below.