DJ Khaled Unveils Star-Studded ‘God Did’ Track List Feat. Jay-Z, Drake, Ye & More

The arrival of DJ Khaled‘s 13th album is imminent. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the prolific producer shared the stacked track list for his upcoming album, God Did — and the project features a host of stars.

“The holy scripture. This is a gift to the world. This is a gift to the fans. This is a gift for us. GOD DID. #GODDID AUG 26th,” Khaled shared on Twitter and Instagram along with the list of songs on the album, the latter of which features a snippet of the album’s closing track “Grateful.”

Several prominent hip-hop figures have been included in the 18-track project; Jay-Z, Ye, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Future, Dr. Dre, Gunna, Takeoff and Quavo, as well as many other power players in the genre have made it to the album. Meanwhile, R&B stars SZA and John Legend will have features on the album and Jamaican dancehall giants Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla will also have an opportunity to shine on the LP.

“Staying Alive,” the first single from the project featuring Drake and Lil Baby, is included on the album.

Khaled announced the title of the album on July 6 via social media. “‘GOD DID’ THE OFFICIAL ALBUM TITLE FOR MY 13TH STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON,” Khaled wrote in the caption to a video montage that featured scenes from the album’s recording process. “I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us… do you?”

God Did follows DJ Khaled’s 2021 album, KHALED KHALED. The previous set marked his third No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart and his sixth No. 1 on the Rap Albums chart.

See the track list for God Did — and hear the first snippet of “Grateful” — below.