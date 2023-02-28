DJ Khaled Says He Was Divinely Inspired to Name His Album ‘God Did’ After a Disappointing Phone Call

Album titles are like band names: you know you have the right one when you have it, but you don’t always know why, or how. Unless, that is, you are We the Best boss DJ Khaled, in which case you depend on a higher power to deliver the name of your latest all-star collection.

During a couch trip to the Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday (Feb. 27), Khaled described the divine inspiration behind his chart-topping God Did album. Khaled said he was sitting on his couch at home one day last year when he felt a spirit talk to him and the next thing he knew he was saying the album’s title out loud.

“I was on the phone when somebody was just telling me something so disappointing… when you hear something like that you look at the phone like, ‘what’s this person saying?’,” he recalled thinking. He asked if he could call the unnamed person back, hung up the phone and sat with his head down, dejected.

“I was like, ‘damn, they ain’t believe in us… then I was like, ‘God did!’ Like, haha!” He said the moment of clarity reminded him to keep his head up and remember, “God got us and what you just heard… that’s not true,” he said, counseling viewers to believe in themselves when others don’t to the head-nodding approval of several audience members.

Even though he decided it was the name of the five-time Grammy-nominated album — with features from Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA and Tracis Scott, among others — Khaled noted that his fans started using the phrase well before the collection’s release because he kept shouting it on his socials.

“I’m like, ‘oh man, how beautiful it is they connecting with it,'” he said about hearing the catchphrase hollered at him in restaurants. “If I can help to remind people that God is the greatest? Beautiful!”

Khaled also talked about the lavish, circus-themed birthday party he and his wife recently threw for their youngest son, 3-year-old Aalam, featuring rides, clowns and lions.

Check out Khaled on the Jennifer Hudson Show below.