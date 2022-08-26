DJ Khaled Enlists Kanye West, Eminem and More on ‘God Did’: Stream It Now

DJ Khaled is on some kinda streak.

God Did dropped at midnight via We the Best/Epic Records, and is the hip-hop star’s 13th studio album. Like so much of his catalog, it’s filled with A-list collaborations, from Drake to Kanye West and Future, R&B artists SZA and John Legend, Jamaican dancehall stars Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla, and there’s a contribution from the late Juice WRLD.

Spanning 18 tracks, the new project also contains “Staying Alive,” the Drake and Lil Baby-assisted update on the Bee Gees’ disco classic. The first single from God Did, “Staying Alive” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs and Streaming Songs charts, and peaked at No. 21 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, for his best performance there in two years.

The new set is the followup to 2021’s Khaled Khaled, the prolific music man’s third leader on the Billboard 200 chart, following Grateful (in 2017) and Major Key (2016). Khaled Khaled was his sixth No. 1 on the Rap Albums chart.

“To get to a 13th album is, like, beyond incredible for me,” he told Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre,. “The greats that I look up to, when I see how many albums they put out, I’m on the right track. And I know how hard it is to be in this game — some people can’t make it past their first single or their first album.”

Will God Did become DJ Khaled’s lucky 13th album?

Stream it below.