DJ Khaled Taps Drake & Lil Baby for Groovy ‘Staying Alive’: Listen

Drake and DJ Khaled attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Anotha one! DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, “Staying Alive.”

The disco-inspired “Staying Alive,” which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside the accompanying music video and serves as the first take of the music mogul’s 2021 Billboard 200-topping album, Khaled Khaled. The medical-themed visual features the superstar trio as they go through a work day at “Khaled Khaled Hospital,” which has a mission statement, according to an Instagram post, that reads: “We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are at the top of their class, our highly decorated doctors are at the top of their fields, and our equipment is simply put – state of the art. We are here to ensure that you are always #StayingAlive. We’re here to do GOD’s work.”

At the hospital, DJ Khaled plays Dr. Khaled, the head of general surgery, while Drake leads neurosurgery as Dr. Graham and Lil Baby is the head cardiothoracic surgery as Dr. Jones.

Both Drake (“Greece” and “Popstar”) and Lil Baby (“Every Chance I Get,” “I Did It” and “Body In Motion”) appeared on Khaled’s last album, and “Staying Alive” will be the fifth time the two Grammy-winning rappers appear on a song together. However, “Staying Alive” is the first time the trio have contributed to a track together.

Listen to “Staying Alive” and watch the music video below.