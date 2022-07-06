DJ Khaled Ready to Throw Righteous Party on 13th Album, ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled revealed the title of his upcoming 13th album on Wednesday (July 6), teasing that God Did will be out “soon” through We The Best Music Group/Epic Records. The roll-out for the collection was accompanied by a flood of social media posts including pictures of Drake in the studio and a slow-motion clip chronicling Khaled’s rise to fame, sprinkled with images of his children frolicking on the beach and what sounds like a preview of the album’s gospel-tinged title track.

“They didn’t believe in us, DRAKE DID!!!!!! @champagnepapi ALBUM MODE ITS SPECIAL, VERY!,” he wrote alongside the pic of Drizzy seated in front of a microphone, with Khaled posted up behind him blasting an airhorn.

A release announcing the album noted that the phrase “God Did” has become a mantra of late for the always excitable producer, who has also been joined by Future and Lil Baby in recent posts previewing the collection. As part of the hype parade for the album, Khaled posted a short video on Tuesday (July 5) featuring NBA legend LeBron James uttering the title phrase at a party. “They didn’t believe in us, God did!” James says in the clip

“‘GOD DID’ THE OFFICIAL ALBUM TITLE FOR MY 13TH STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON,” Khaled wrote in the caption to a video montage of scenes from the album’s recording accompanied by a Bahamian flag emoji. “I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us… do you?”

Khaled’s 2021 album, KHALED KHALED, marked his third No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart and his sixth No. 1 on the Rap Albums chart. At press time a track list and official release date for God Did had not been released. Back in April, Khaled celebrated getting his Hollywood Walk of Fame star with guests including Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe and Teyana Taylor.

Check out Khaled’s recent posts hyping the album