DJ Khaled Offers Unique Chance to Book an Airbnb Stay in His Shoe Closet: ‘This Could Be All You’

Spend a night where Khaled stores his sneakers.

DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23, 2017 in Las Vegas. Kevin Winter/GI for iHeartMedia

DJ Khaled is all about curating spaces and the latest one he’s built might have your name on it. The We The Best boss announced over the weekend that he’s offering some lucky fans the chance to spend a luxurious night at his home in Miami. Okay, not literally his home, but an Airbnb one that looks kind of like it, down to his famous baller sneaker closet.

The two one-night stays (Dec 5 and 6) at the spot with a pool and outdoor lounge includes a bedroom set up in a replica of Khaled’s sneaker sanctuary, along with a pair of his We The Best Jordan 5s, as well as a private shopping session at a Miami high-end sneaker shop. He’s even throwing in a catered dinner from his The Licking restaurant.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said Khaled in a statement announcing the unique brand extension. ”We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

The two one-night stays for two guests will only cost you $11, in a nod to Khaled’s shoe size. It will also include a handwritten welcome note from Khaled and a chance to sleep among hundreds of pairs of shoes, including some of Khaled’s most-prized kicks such as the Jordan 3 “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs.”

“I call these ‘you wish you had ’em,'” Khaled said in a promotional video for the staycation stunt while holding up a baby blue pair of his Jordans. “But guess what? Wishes come true. Don’t give up. This could be all you right here.” Interested fans can request to book the dream vacation beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 29 here; guests are responsible for their own travel to Miami.

Check out Khaled’s announcement below.

