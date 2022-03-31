DJ Drama & Dreamville Drop ‘D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape’

J Cole performs at the Day N Vegas Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on November 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada

J. Cole‘s Dreamville teamed up with DJ Drama to unveil a new mixtape on Friday (Mar. 31), titled D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

The follow-up to 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, features appearances by Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Gold Mouf and Omen.

The jam-packed mixtape comes just days before Dreamville Festival, which is set to take over Dorothy Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 2 and 3. The event’s highly anticipated return will feature high-energy performances from the Dreamville squad, plus Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, T.I., Ja Rule, Ashanti, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Rico Nasty, Wale WizKid and more. J. Cole himself will headline the festival to close out the weekend.

Tickets are still available to purchase here. For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be streamed live on Prime Video, the Amazon Music App and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. You’ll need an Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership to stream Dreamville Fest for free.

Listen to D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape in full below.