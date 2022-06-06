×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Diplo and Swae Lee Unleash Glitzy Performance of ‘Tupelo Shuffle’ at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The confetti cannons were on full blast as the pair hit the stage for the first live TV performance of "Tupelo Shuffle."

Swae Lee & Diplo
Swae Lee & Diplo Interscope Records, Maria José Govea

Diplo and Swae Lee brought a taste of Sin City to Los Angeles as the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards took an Elvis detour.

The confetti cannons were on full blast as the pair hit the stage for the first live TV performance of “Tupelo Shuffle,” which appears in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.

“Tupelo Shuffle” holds special significance for Diplo and Swae Lee, as Tupelo, Miss., is hometown to both musicians. It’s also Presley’s hometown.

The latest film in Luhrmann’s canon enjoyed a 12-minute standing ovation following its premiere last month at the Cannes film festival, and its cast, which includes Oscar winner Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, recently attended opening night on Australia’s Gold Coast, where the film was shot.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Diplo

Swae Lee

See latest videos, charts and news

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday (June 5) at 8 p.m.

Related

Zendaya

'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Are Top Winners at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Full…

Watch a snippet of the “Tupelo Shuffle” performance below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad