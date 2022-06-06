Diplo and Swae Lee Unleash Glitzy Performance of ‘Tupelo Shuffle’ at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Diplo and Swae Lee brought a taste of Sin City to Los Angeles as the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards took an Elvis detour.

The confetti cannons were on full blast as the pair hit the stage for the first live TV performance of “Tupelo Shuffle,” which appears in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.

“Tupelo Shuffle” holds special significance for Diplo and Swae Lee, as Tupelo, Miss., is hometown to both musicians. It’s also Presley’s hometown.

The latest film in Luhrmann’s canon enjoyed a 12-minute standing ovation following its premiere last month at the Cannes film festival, and its cast, which includes Oscar winner Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, recently attended opening night on Australia’s Gold Coast, where the film was shot.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday (June 5) at 8 p.m.

Watch a snippet of the “Tupelo Shuffle” performance below.