Dionne Warwick & Chance the Rapper Team Up for ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ Duet

Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper revealed the song was in the works back in January, and it's finally here.

Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick attends Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“Nothing’s Impossible,” a duet between Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper, has arrived.

“For those of you asking about the song with @chancetherapper… well, it’s out NOW,” Warwick announced on Twitter on Friday (Nov. 26).

“I gotta tell you, I am so excited,” Warwick said in a video clip she tweeted. “Yes, I am.”

The pair revealed the song was in the works back in January, after connecting on Twitter a month before. Warwick had first initiated contact by poking fun at Chance with some pointed comments that had her trending on Twitter: “Hi, @chancetherapper,” she wrote on Twitter on Dec. 5. “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

“I am now Dionne the Singer,” she’d decided in the following tweet.

Two charities are being supported by their “Nothing’s Impossible” collaboration: SocialWorks, a Chicago-based nonprofit that Chance founded to empower the youth through the arts, education and civic engagement, and Hunger: Not Impossible, a text-based service connecting kids and their families in need with prepaid, nutritious, to-go meals from local restaurants.

Listen to “Nothing’s Impossible” below.

 

