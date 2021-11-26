Dionne Warwick & Chance the Rapper Team Up for ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ Duet

“Nothing’s Impossible,” a duet between Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper, has arrived.

“For those of you asking about the song with @chancetherapper… well, it’s out NOW,” Warwick announced on Twitter on Friday (Nov. 26).

“I gotta tell you, I am so excited,” Warwick said in a video clip she tweeted. “Yes, I am.”

The pair revealed the song was in the works back in January, after connecting on Twitter a month before. Warwick had first initiated contact by poking fun at Chance with some pointed comments that had her trending on Twitter: “Hi, @chancetherapper,” she wrote on Twitter on Dec. 5. “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

“I am now Dionne the Singer,” she’d decided in the following tweet.

Two charities are being supported by their “Nothing’s Impossible” collaboration: SocialWorks, a Chicago-based nonprofit that Chance founded to empower the youth through the arts, education and civic engagement, and Hunger: Not Impossible, a text-based service connecting kids and their families in need with prepaid, nutritious, to-go meals from local restaurants.

Listen to “Nothing’s Impossible” below.