Dionne Warwick Cancels Chicago Show Due to ‘Minor’ Medical Issue

Dionne Warwick had to cancel an upcoming concert at the Rivers Casino Des Plaines outside Chicago after the 82-year-old “That’s What Friends Are For” singer reportedly suffered a minor health issue. TMZ was first to report that Warwick said she began having an unspecified issue with one of her legs on Thursday that was serious enough that she pulled the plug on show slated for June 24.

The venue posted a note to fans confirming the cancellation, writing: “We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been cancelled due to a medical incident.” The venue said all tickets will be fully refunded and Warwick reportedly told TMZ that she hopes to reschedule the gig in in the future.

An unnamed spokesperson for Warwick told People that, “it’s a minor issue that has been fixed and she is fine.” Warwick’s upcoming tour schedule also lists upcoming shows in Bridgeport, CT (June 22), Bensalem, PA (June 23), Riverhead, NY (July 21), Selbyville, DE (August 9), Gethsemane, KY (August 11) and Beverly Hills, CA (Sept. 2); at press time it did not appear that those shows had been impacted by the injury and a spokesperson for Warwick had not returned a request for additional information.

Fresh off her gritty starring role in the drama A Thousand and One, Teyana Taylor recently revealed that she’s gearing up to play Warwick in a biopic. “We’re already working on it,” Taylor told Tamron Hall in March. “We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”