Diddy & Yung Miami Address Their Relationship Status While Attending 2023 Met Gala Together

Diddy and City Girls‘ Yung Miami attended the 2023 Met Gala together Monday night (May 1), but once they arrived at the top of the famed stairs, host La La Anthony asked the “million-dollar question:” “Do y’all officially go together real bad?”

Diddy dodged the question by attempting to deflect to Yung Miami, whom he called by her first name Caresha. But once La La applied pressure, he finally responded. “We definitely go together real bad!” he said before clarifying, “She’s my date for the night. … We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Caresha chimed in by agreeing, “Yeah, it’s just a good date night.”

Puff Daddy couldn’t stop sweating during the red-carpet interview, desperately needing the assistance of a powder puff and mini portable fan to keep him cool. But the pressing questions about Love’s love life weren’t the only reason he was perspiring: Diddy showed up in an all-black ensemble from his fashion brand Sean John, which he bought back at the end of 2021 for $7.5 million, and his original black rose-adorned puffer cape got him real hot.

“I got a chance to spend time with Karl [Lagerfeld] when I was designing Sean John, just as a fellow designer. And he was so creative, and he had so much attention to detail,” he told Anthony about honoring this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” He also thanked June Ambrose, the renowned creative director and costume designer who helped him create some of the music mogul’s most iconic looks, for helping him with the first Sean John collection.

And for Caresha, at least one thing about the evening was official official: her Met Gala debut. “It feels like a dream come true,” said the City Girls MC. “I’m like, ‘OK, you got through it.’ It was good, it was perfect! It was everything.” Diddy then cut in to give his date for the evening her flowers. “You were perfect. She’s gorgeous, stunning, incredible,” he mused.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.