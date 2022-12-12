Diddy Explains How Son King Combs Is Keeping Bad Boy Entertainment Alive

Diddy’s son King Combs is keeping his father’s legacy alive. The father-son duo sat down for an interview with Billboard News, in which they discussed their musical endeavors and how the younger Combs carries on his dad’s Bad Boy Entertainment.

Explore Explore P. Diddy See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Speaking with Datwon Thomas, editor-in-chief and vp of cultural media at Vibe magazine, King revealed that he is always “Bad Boy for life,” something that has perplexed his father, given that the label (which was formed in 1993 after Diddy and Uptown Records parted ways) is on a hiatus at the moment.

“I had stopped Bad Boy. Sometimes you gotta leave the game when it’s hot, you know? A lot of things were changing with streaming and everything,” the “Gotta Move On” artist explained. “One day I woke up and he had a Bad Boy chain on. I’m like, ‘Bro, Bad Boy is on pause for a second.’ He’s keeping Bad Boy alive and taking it to the next level without even no coaching or prompting from me.”

The 24-year-old follows in his dad’s footsteps with recent collaborations with Teyana Taylor, Kodak Black and more. Though his late mother Kim Porter often urged Diddy to give their son a leg up on the competition, he insisted that King pave his own way in the industry — something that would make King’s mother “super proud.”

“She’s, like, my biggest fan. I’ve really been working and doing music since I was 16. Like my pops said, from the jump he wasn’t going to help me give me no producer help, writer help, because he didn’t want me to ever have to lean on him or depend on him,” the young rapper noted.

As for what’s next for the father-and-son duo? Diddy stated he’s “dropping [new music] top of the year.” King also plans to follow suit, though his dad insisted they pick separate dates to release their projects.

Watch Diddy and King Combs’ interview in the video above.