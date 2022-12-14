Diddy Sets New Album For ‘Early’ 2023

Diddy is full of surprises. After surprising the internet with the birth of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, the father of seven, dropped a short notice single alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR, titled “Sex in the Porsche.”

The track comes by way of Diddy’s Love Records imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and is the second single from his highly anticipated fifth studio album, set to arrive in early 2023.

“Sex in the Porsche” follows Diddy’s 2022 single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, which topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart. “Gotta Move On” was the first release from Diddy’s Love Records, a label that marks his “next chapter” with the aim of “creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers,” the 53-year-old told REVOLT in May.

Recruiting game-changing R&B acts like Tiller and the elusive Canadian singer-songwriter PARTYNEXTDOOR could prove a successful strategy in Diddy’s efforts to bring attention back to the genre space.

Diddy has been a headline darling this week outside of the music, following the news of his daughter’s birth, reportedly with 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran. The announcement came as an all-around shock, considering Diddy’s highly publicized relationship with City Girls member, Yung Miami.

The rapper and talk show host, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, took to Twitter to voice her frustrations regarding rumors that she’s Diddy’s side chick. ““I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she wrote.

Soon after, Diddy himself chimed in on Twitter adding, “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

The “Sex in the Porsche” visualizer features creative direction by famed choreographer Lauriann Gibson and stars rapper Rubi Rose. Stream it here.