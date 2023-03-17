Diddy Hops on Remix of Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s ‘Creepin”: Stream It Now

Diddy comes full circle on the remix of Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage‘s smash “Creepin,'” which was released Friday (March 17) via Boominati Worldwide and Republic Records.

“Creepin'” is a partial cover of the 2004 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit “I Don’t Wanna Know” by Mario Winans, featuring Enya and Diddy — who reprises his role as a feature nearly two decades later — which is based on a sample of the Fugees‘ 1996 hit “Ready or Not,” which in and of itself contains a sample of Enya’s 1987 track “Boadicea.”

The original “Creepin'” has spent the last 10 weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100, peaking at No. 3. “Creepin'” was featured on Metro Boomin’s latest album Heroes & Villains, which was released on December 2, 2022. The project peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Diddy and Metro both shared behind-the-scenes shots of the upcoming “Creepin'” music video and a comic book-like graphic of the four artists, respectively, on their Instagram acccounts ahead of the remix’s arrival.

Listen to the “Creepin'” remix below.