Diddy Shares Unreleased The Weeknd Collaboration in New Beats by Dre Ad

Beats by Dre dropped its latest “Made in LA” ad on Wednesday (April 27), and it features new music by none other than Diddy, with a feature from The Weeknd.

Released just in time for the 2022 NFL draft, the 60-second clip stars University of Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux as he trains on an empty football field in his native Los Angeles. “Kayvon Thibodeaux — the football player — he didn’t just arrive from nowhere. We put a lot of prayer into that boy, especially since he was a kid. I think God blesses people to be a blessing to others. He wants to make sure that he’s able to give back,” Shawnta Loice, the athlete’s mother, narrates, spelling out his journey from high-school wunderkind to professional hopeful.

Only when Thibodeaux tries on the new Beats Fit Pro does Diddy’s previously unheard song flood the scene, with the mogul rapping, “Yo check this out/ All I am is a man with ambition to be the best/ When I failed, it just gave me the vision to see the rest/ Wasn’t even ready when God gave me the test/ So I pray you find love in the pieces of me that’s left” as a group of school-age kids watch in awe as the football player trains.

The song signals Diddy’s first return to music in at least half a decade, with his most recent single being 2017’s “Watcha Gon’ Do?” featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Rick Ross. However, his last entry on the Billboard Hot 100 was 2010’s “Coming Home” in the days of Diddy — Dirty Money and his latest proper solo album remains 2006’s Press Play.

Last year, the rapper announced his long-awaited fifth album, Off the Grid, and set a release date for Sept. 24, 2021. However, that project still has yet to materialize.

The team-up with The Weeknd is no surprise, as back in July 2021, Diddy hired the “Blinding Lights” singer’s manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and co-manager Amir “Cash” Esmailian.

Watch the new Diddy-soundtracked Beats by Dre ad below.