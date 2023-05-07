Diddy Surprises Miami Crowd With Fabolous, Busta Rhymes During F1 Weekend Set: Watch

Diddy kicked off F1 race weekend in Miami by bringing some special guests on stage during a private performance at Major Food Group’s “American Express Presents Carbone Beach” event on Friday (May 5).

In front of guests like Venus Williams, Dak Prescott and Luis Fonsi, Diddy ran through a string of hits at the exclusive supper club pop-up, which featured specially-curated dishes from celeb chef Mario Carbone and his namesake Italian restaurant.

Diddy took to the stage shortly after dinner wound down, launching into “Bad Boys for Life,” before following with crowd pleasers “I Need a Girl” and “Been Around the World.” He soon announced that he had some “friends” joining him for the night, as the opening refrain to Fabolous’ “Make Me Better” played over the speakers. The Brooklyn rapper hopped onstage to trade lines with Diddy on the track before a solo performance of “Say Aah.”

Fabolous wasn’t the only surprise guest during Diddy’s set. Busta Rhymes came out shortly after (alongside Spliffstar), plowing through hits like “Pass the Courvoisier” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” before ending with his rapid-fire verse on “Look at Me Now.”

The way the anticipation builds for @BustaRhymes’ part of the song pic.twitter.com/9hlJ2kwWVa — Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) May 7, 2023

Diddy hopped onto a table in the middle of the room to close out his set, as the crowd sang along to “Mo Money, Mo Problems.” The rapper made sure to end the night on a positive note, reminding everyone that he was now going by the moniker “Love.”

“We in the Love era now,” he said, “and I want you all to be love, and show love, to everybody around you.”

Diddy’s performance followed a surprise set by Diana Ross during the first night of Carbone’s South Beach popup. The ultra-exclusive event has seen a number of celebrities come through, and Friday’s dinner included stars like Madelyn Cline, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Mason Gooding, Madison Bailey and Nigel Sylvester, who joined Tommy Hilfiger at his table.

The designer (and celeb crew) were in town to celebrate the launch of the Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY collection, a new capsule designed by Awake founder Angelo Baque and inspired by auto racing and Miami. Timed to the weekend’s Formula 1 race, the collection of graphic tees, polos, baseball jerseys and rugby shirts are available to shop on Tommy.com.