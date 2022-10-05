Diddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million

Diddy is responding to claims that he steals from his label’s artists, and calling out rapper Ma$e.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club aired on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the mogul denied the former Bad Boy Records musician’s claims that Puff exploits his artists. “Just in general, the Ma$e thing. I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy,” Diddy said in the new interview, in reference to Ma$e’s 1997 debut album Harlem World. “And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And y’all gonna let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”

Diddy went on to allege that Ma$e owes him $3 million for an album advance that was never delivered on. “That’s facts, I got the receipts,” he said, before adding, I’m not gonna go back-and-forth with Ma$e. I’m not going back-and-forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now.”

He concluded, “Anybody that thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you’ll get paid within 24 hours.

In a since-deleted 2020 post, Ma$e put Puff on blast, claiming that he tried to buy back his masters from him, to no avail. “Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label,” he began, referencing Diddy’s speech at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala airing out the Recording Academy. “For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t.”

Mase went on to say that he offered Diddy $2 million for his masters, but Puff wouldn’t budge unless he could surpass the “European guy’s” offer, even though Diddy only allegedly paid him $20,000 over two decades ago. “You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all,” the Harlem World rapper wrote.